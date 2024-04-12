Countdown to Discover (DFS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Discover (DFS) to post quarterly earnings of $2.96 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 17.3%. Revenues are expected to be $4.06 billion, up 8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Discover metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest margin' should come in at 10.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Efficiency Ratio' of 38.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 36.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Credit Card Volume - Discover Card Sales' will reach $51.19 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $50.59 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Credit Card Volume - Discover Card' will reach $54.70 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $54.13 billion.

Analysts expect 'Tier 1 Capital to Risk-weighted assets' to come in at 12.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Transactions Processed on Networks - Total' will reach $2.89 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.48 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Capital to Risk-weighted assets' should arrive at 13.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Network Volume - Total Payment Services' will likely reach $91.34 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $85.11 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balances-Interest earning assets' at $147.66 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $132.22 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Network Volume - Network Partners' to reach $9.07 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.63 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Network Volume - Diners Club' reaching $10.04 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.21 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Network Volume - PULSE Network' stands at $72.63 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $65.27 billion in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Discover here>>>



Over the past month, Discover shares have recorded returns of -0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DFS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Discover Financial Services (DFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.