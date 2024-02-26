Countdown to Dell Technologies (DELL) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Dell Technologies (DELL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.73 per share, reflecting a decline of 3.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $22.13 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dell Technologies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group' will likely reach $11.98 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group' to reach $8.99 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Other businesses' will reach $1.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of -34.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer' stands at $2.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -13.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage' will reach $4.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -11.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial' to come in at $9.67 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking' at $4.75 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.8%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dell Technologies here>>>



Over the past month, Dell Technologies shares have recorded returns of +7.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DELL will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.