Countdown to Deere (DE) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deere (DE) will report quarterly earnings of $7.86 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 18.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $13.26 billion, exhibiting a decline of 17.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Deere metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales and Revenues- Production & precision ag net sales' to come in at $6.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales and Revenues- Agriculture and Turf (Production & precision ag net sales + Small ag & turf net sales)' will reach $9.63 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Small ag & turf net sales' should arrive at $3.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -16.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales and Revenues- Construction & forestry net sales' of $3.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Net sales' should come in at $13.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -17.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services revenues' stands at $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales and Revenues- Other revenues' will reach $248.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Net sales' will reach $13.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of -18.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales and Revenues- Finance and interest income' at $1.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales and Revenues- Other income' reaching $252.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit- Agriculture and turf (Production & precision ag + Small ag & turf)' will likely reach $2.09 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.02 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Operating profit- Construction & forestry' to reach $721.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $838 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Deere here>>>



Shares of Deere have experienced a change of +2.7% in the past month compared to the +1.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

