Countdown to Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Curtiss-Wright (CW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.92 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $737.33 million, representing a decrease of 2.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Curtiss-Wright metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted sales- Aerospace & Industrial' should arrive at $235.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted sales- Naval & Power' reaching $295.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted sales- Defense Electronics' stands at $207.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Reported Operating Income- Aerospace & Industrial' at $47.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $40.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Reported Operating Income- Naval & Power' to come in at $56.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $58.72 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Reported Operating Income- Defense Electronics' will likely reach $63.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $70.23 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Curtiss-Wright here>>>



Over the past month, Curtiss-Wright shares have recorded returns of +3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CW will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.