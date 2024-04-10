Countdown to CrossFirst (CFB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. Revenues are expected to be $62.86 million, up 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CrossFirst metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest margin' of 3.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 57.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 60.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average interest earning assets' will reach $7.22 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.55 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total non-performing loans' at $22.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total non-performing assets' will reach $22.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-interest income' should arrive at $5.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.42 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income' will likely reach $57.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $58.22 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income (FTE)' will reach $57.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $59.02 million in the same quarter last year.



CrossFirst shares have witnessed a change of +2.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CFB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

