Countdown to Copa Holdings (CPA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Copa Holdings (CPA) will report quarterly earnings of $3.06 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 23.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $837.31 million, exhibiting a decline of 3.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Copa Holdings metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue' will reach $803.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Load factor' reaching 85.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 86.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Passenger revenue per ASM' at 11.48 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.6 cents.

Analysts forecast 'Yield' to reach 13.54 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.6 cents in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Avg. Price per Fuel Gallon' should arrive at $3.00. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.36 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Available seat miles' should come in at 7,046.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,596 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'CASM excluding fuel' will likely reach 6.29 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.2 cents.

The consensus estimate for 'CASM' stands at 9.89 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.2 cents.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue Passengers miles' of 5,978.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,723 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'RASM' will reach 11.95 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.1 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total Number of Aircraft' to come in at 108. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 99.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Fuel Gallons Consumed' will reach 85.22 Mgal. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 78.2 Mgal.



Over the past month, shares of Copa Holdings have returned +0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Currently, CPA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

