Countdown to Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (CMA) to post quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 52.3%. Revenues are expected to be $826.07 million, down 19% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Comerica Incorporated metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest margin' will reach 2.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.7% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 70.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 53%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total earning assets-Average balance' reaching $77.99 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $75.54 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $156.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $244 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonperforming loans' will reach $157.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $244 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest income' to reach $568.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $742 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total noninterest income' will likely reach $271.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $278 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to come in at $46.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Commercial lending fees' stands at $19.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Fiduciary income' of $59.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Letter of credit fees' should come in at $10.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Card fees' should arrive at $71.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $68 million.



Shares of Comerica Incorporated have experienced a change of -2.3% in the past month compared to the +3.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

