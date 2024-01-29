Countdown to Clorox (CLX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clorox (CLX) will report quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.78 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Clorox metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Health and Wellness' will reach $606.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- International' to reach $285.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Lifestyle' of $349.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Household' at $475.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Organic Sales Growth' stands at 5.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Organic Revenue Growth - International' to come in at 13.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Organic Revenue Growth - Household' will reach 4.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Income before income taxes- Health and Wellness' should come in at $137.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $103 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Income before income taxes- International' reaching $27.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Income before income taxes- Lifestyle' will reach $69.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $74 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Income before income taxes- Household' should arrive at $54.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $44 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Clorox here>>>



Shares of Clorox have demonstrated returns of +1.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CLX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.