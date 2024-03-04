Countdown to Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clarus Corporation (CLAR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 60%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $84.45 million, exhibiting a decline of 18.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Clarus Corporation metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Outdoor' at $50.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Adventure' will reach $20.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Precision Sport' of $12.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -57.4% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Clarus Corporation here>>>



Shares of Clarus Corporation have demonstrated returns of -1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CLAR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.