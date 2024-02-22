Countdown to Clarivate PLC (CLVT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Clarivate PLC (CLVT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. Revenues are expected to be $685.82 million, up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Clarivate PLC metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Transactional Revenue' reaching $153.95 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Re-occurring revenues' of $118.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription Revenue' will reach $417.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.



Over the past month, shares of Clarivate PLC have returned -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, CLVT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

