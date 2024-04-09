Countdown to Citigroup (C) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citigroup (C) will report quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 27.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $20.3 billion, exhibiting a decline of 5.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Citigroup metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 68.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 62%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' of $2,252.98 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,253.03 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Leverage Ratio' to reach 7.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Consumer non-accrual loans- Total' will reach $1.56 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 7.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 15.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Corporate non-accrual loans- Total' at $1.96 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.21 billion.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $13.62 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.35 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non Interest Income' stands at $6.67 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.10 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Administrative and other fiduciary fees' should come in at $957.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $896 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Principal transactions' will likely reach $3.22 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.94 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Commissions and fees' should arrive at $2.46 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.37 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Citigroup here>>>



Over the past month, Citigroup shares have recorded returns of +7.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), C will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

