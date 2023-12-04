Countdown to Ciena (CIEN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Ciena (CIEN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.1 billion, up 13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ciena metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total Networking Platforms' to reach $876.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total Global Services' will reach $129.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Blue Planet Automation Software and Services' should come in at $18.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Networking Platforms- Converged Packet Optical' will reach $752.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Software and Services- Total (Platform+Blue Planet Automation)' at $102.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Networking Platforms- Routing and Switching' will likely reach $127.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Platform Software and Services' will reach $82.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Services' to come in at $194.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Products' reaching $916.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Global Services- Installation and Deployment' of $57.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +57% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Global Services- Maintenance Support and Training' stands at $74.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Global Services- Consulting and Network Design' should arrive at $11.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -26.2% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ciena here>>>



Ciena shares have witnessed a change of +6.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CIEN is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.