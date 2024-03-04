Countdown to Ciena (CIEN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ciena (CIEN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, reflecting a decline of 28.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.02 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.6%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ciena metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total Networking Platforms' to come in at $803.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Total Global Services' will reach $126.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Blue Planet Automation Software and Services' to reach $19.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Networking Platforms- Converged Packet Optical' at $684.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Software and Services- Total (Platform+Blue Planet Automation)' will reach $95.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Networking Platforms- Routing and Switching' should arrive at $126.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Platform Software and Services' reaching $74.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $188.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Products' should come in at $827.81 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Global Services- Installation and Deployment' will likely reach $45.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Global Services- Maintenance Support and Training' stands at $63.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Global Services- Consulting and Network Design' of $12.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.5%.



Ciena shares have witnessed a change of +11.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CIEN is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

