Countdown to Chubb (CB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Chubb (CB) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 19.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $12.62 billion, increasing 11.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Chubb metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Premiums written- North America Personal Lines' at $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net investment income- Overseas General' will reach $246.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +31% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Global Reinsurance- Net investment income' should arrive at $53.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Premiums written- P&C' to reach $10.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Loss and loss expense ratio' of 57.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 58.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Combined ratio' to come in at 85.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 86.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Combined ratio' reaching 82.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 83.2% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' stands at 61.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 62.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Overseas General Insurance - Combined ratio' will reach 85.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 84% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Overseas General Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' will reach 49.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 48.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Policy acquisition cost ratio' will likely reach 13.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Administrative expense ratio' should come in at 6.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Chubb here>>>



Shares of Chubb have demonstrated returns of -5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.