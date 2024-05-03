Countdown to Celanese (CE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Celanese (CE) to post quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5%. Revenues are expected to be $2.75 billion, down 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Celanese metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Acetyl Chain' of $1.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Engineered Materials' to reach $1.56 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating EBITDA- Acetyl Chain' to come in at $337.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $370 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating EBITDA- Engineered Materials' reaching $304.42 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $327 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Celanese here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Celanese have returned -4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. Currently, CE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celanese Corporation (CE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.