Countdown to Casey's (CASY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Casey's General Stores (CASY) to post quarterly earnings of $2.06 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.7%. Revenues are expected to be $3.55 billion, up 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Casey's metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage' will reach $351.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Grocery & General Merchandise' of $865.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Fuel' will reach $2.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should arrive at $62.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of Stores (EOP)' at 2,628. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,472.

Analysts forecast 'Same-store sales - Grocery & General Merchandise - YoY change' to reach 3.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of Fuel gallons sold' will reach 682.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 644.94 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Same-store sales - Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage - YoY change' should come in at 6.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage' to come in at $206.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $179.65 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- Grocery & General Merchandise' reaching $291.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $270.93 million.



Shares of Casey's have demonstrated returns of +5.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CASY is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

