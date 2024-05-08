Countdown to Cantaloupe (CTLP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Cantaloupe (CTLP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, reflecting a decline of 44.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $69.57 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cantaloupe metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees' should come in at $59.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Equipment sales' should arrive at $10.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Margin - Equipment sales' will likely reach 5.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Margin - Subscription and transaction fees' to reach 43.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 42.3% in the same quarter last year.



Cantaloupe shares have witnessed a change of -7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CTLP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

