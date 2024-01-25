Countdown to Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.71 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 49.6%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Canadian Pacific Kansas City metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Carloads - Total' will reach 1,176.40 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 713.7 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Carloads - Automotive' stands at 59.04 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 26.4 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue ton miles (RTMs) - Total' will reach 53,028.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 38,873 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Intermodal' to come in at 8,775.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,819 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Metals, Minerals and Consumer Products' will reach 4,703.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,858 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Energy, Chemicals and Plastics' should come in at 9,075.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,404 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Carloads - Grain' at 149.48 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 126.7 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Carloads - Coal' reaching 131.05 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 56.6 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Carloads - Potash' to reach 44.33 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 34.9 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Carloads - Fertilizers and Sulphur' of 17.12 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Carloads - Forest Products' will likely reach 36.72 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.8 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Carloads - Energy, Chemicals and Plastics' should arrive at 146.16 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 76.2 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



