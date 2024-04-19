Countdown to Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.59 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 54.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Canadian Pacific Kansas City metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' should arrive at 62.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 62.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Carloads - Intermodal' stands at 424.00 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 265 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Carloads - Automotive' will likely reach 55.48 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 28.7 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Carloads - Grain' reaching 136.52 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 104.8 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Carloads - Metals, Minerals and Consumer Products' to come in at 127.77 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 61.8 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Carloads - Potash' at 42.54 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 36.9 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Carloads - Fertilizers and Sulphur' to reach 17.41 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Carloads - Forest Products' will reach 36.72 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17.7 thousand in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Carloads - Energy, Chemicals and Plastics' will reach 141.30 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 75.2 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Carloads - Total' will reach 1,101.00 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 679.5 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Carloads - Coal' of 119.26 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 72.4 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue ton miles (RTMs) - Total' should come in at 51,771.98 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 37,549 million.



Over the past month, Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares have recorded returns of -6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

