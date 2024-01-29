Countdown to Brunswick (BC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Brunswick (BC) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 16.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.44 billion, declining 9.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Brunswick metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Propulsion' should arrive at $658.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Engine Parts & Accessories' reaching $238.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -48.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Boat' to come in at $429.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Propulsion' to reach $122.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $112.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Engine Parts & Accessories' will reach $28.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $63.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Boat' stands at $27.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54.80 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Brunswick here>>>



Brunswick shares have witnessed a change of -14.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

