Countdown to Bruker (BRKR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Bruker (BRKR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, reflecting a decline of 28.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $723.84 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Bruker metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST)' reaching $66.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Organic revenue growth - Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI)' stands at 1.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 18.4% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic revenue growth - Total' will reach 2.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Organic revenue growth - Bruker Energy & Supercon Tech (BEST)' at 9.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.7%.



Bruker shares have witnessed a change of -14.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BRKR is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

