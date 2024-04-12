Countdown to Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 17.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $126.12 million, exhibiting a decline of 2.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Brandywine Realty Trust metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Rents' reaching $122.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing' should come in at $5.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $48.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $45.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Brandywine Realty Trust here>>>



Over the past month, Brandywine Realty Trust shares have recorded returns of +2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BDN will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.