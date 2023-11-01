Countdown to Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Booking Holdings (BKNG) will report quarterly earnings of $67.84 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 27.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $7.23 billion, exhibiting an increase of 19.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Booking Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Agency' will reach $3.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Advertising and Other Revenues' at $262.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Merchant' reaching $3.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +37.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross bookings -Total' will reach $38.08 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $32.12 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross bookings -Agency' to come in at $17.97 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.61 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Gross bookings - Merchant' to reach $20.11 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.51 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Airline tickets sold' will likely reach 10.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Hotel room-nights sold' should arrive at 268.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 240 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Rental car days sold' will reach 19.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16 million.



Over the past month, Booking Holdings shares have recorded returns of -7.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BKNG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

