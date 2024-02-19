Countdown to Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $1.2 billion, up 9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Bloomin' Brands metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Franchise and other revenues' reaching $17.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Restaurant sales' will likely reach $1.18 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of restaurants - System-wide total' of 1,497. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,471 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar' will reach -2.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Number of restaurants - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - Company-owned' to reach 65. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 65.

Analysts expect 'Comparable restaurant sales - International - Outback Steakhouse - Brazil' to come in at 4.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of restaurants - U.S. - Bonefish Grill - Total' should come in at 175. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 180.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of restaurants - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill - Total' should arrive at 218. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 218 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of restaurants - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse - Total' will reach 689. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 693 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Bloomin' Brands here>>>



Over the past month, Bloomin' Brands shares have recorded returns of +3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BLMN will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

