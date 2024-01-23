Countdown to Blackstone Inc. (BX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Blackstone Inc. (BX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share, reflecting a decline of 7.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.48 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Blackstone Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Revenues- Total Management and Advisory Fees, Net' at $1.61 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Revenues- Fee Related Performance Revenues' will reach $363.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +110.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Revenues- Realized Performance Revenues' will reach $491.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Revenues- Base Management Fees' will likely reach $1.56 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

Analysts expect 'Segment Revenues- Realized Principal Investment Income' to come in at $50.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Revenues- Credit & Insurance- Total Management and Advisory Fees, Net' should come in at $324.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Revenues- Hedge Fund Solutions- Total Management and Advisory Fees, Net' to reach $126.57 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Revenues- Transaction, Advisory and Other Fees, Net' reaching $64.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management' will reach $788.68 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $718.39 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Assets Under Management' stands at $958.24 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $974.67 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Fee Related Earnings' of $1.11 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Net Realizations' should arrive at $339.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $366.85 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Blackstone Inc. have experienced a change of -7.44% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), BX is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

