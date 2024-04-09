Countdown to BlackRock (BLK) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from BlackRock (BLK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $9.28 per share, indicating an increase of 17% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.67 billion, representing an increase of 10.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BlackRock metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Investment advisory performance fees' stands at $120.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +118.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Advisory and other revenue' to come in at $32.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue' should arrive at $3.81 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Distribution fees' will likely reach $330.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Technology services revenue' reaching $385.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Multi-asset class' of $324.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Fixed income subtotal' will reach $905.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net inflows' will reach $105.60 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $110.32 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets under management - Cash Management' will reach $762.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $682.94 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Assets Under Management' should come in at $10,145.81 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9,090.27 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets under management - Long-term' at $9,220.54 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8,407.33 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Assets under management - ETFs' to reach $3,481.87 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3,074.3 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for BlackRock here>>>



Over the past month, shares of BlackRock have returned -2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, BLK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.