Countdown to Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Biogen Inc. (BIIB) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.97 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 16.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.39 billion, declining 4.8% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Biogen Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fampyra- Total' should arrive at $22.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Total' stands at $473.57 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product, net' at $1.82 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Total' will reach $431.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- United States' to reach $149.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Rest of World' reaching $279.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Rest of world' of $220.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- United States' to come in at $252.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- United States' will likely reach $58.21 million. The estimate points to a change of -37.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- Rest of world' should come in at $186.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Vumerity- United States' will reach $136.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Vumerity- Rest of World' will reach $19.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +93.9% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Biogen Inc. here>>>



Biogen Inc. shares have witnessed a change of -5.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BIIB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.