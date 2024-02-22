Countdown to Beacon Roofing (BECN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 38.5%. Revenues are expected to be $2.28 billion, up 15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Beacon Roofing metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Residential roofing products' will reach $1.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of +20% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Complementary building products' stands at $497.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Non-residential roofing products' should arrive at $581.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Residential roofing products' will reach 19.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.1% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Complementary building products' will likely reach 10.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Non-residential roofing products' should come in at 2.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Beacon Roofing have demonstrated returns of +3.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BECN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

