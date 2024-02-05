Countdown to Baxter (BAX) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Baxter International (BAX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.8 billion, declining 2.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Baxter metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Acute Therapies' reaching $197.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Pharmaceuticals' at $568.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Front Line Care' will likely reach $316.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Other' to reach $15.59 million. The estimate points to a change of -57.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Acute Therapies- U.S.' will reach $66.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Acute Therapies- International' to come in at $131.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Pharmaceuticals- U.S.' should arrive at $191.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Pharmaceuticals- International' should come in at $381.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Advanced Surgery- U.S.' will reach $139.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Sales- International' of $1.99 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Other- U.S.' will reach $9.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -66.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Other- International' stands at $6.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of -30.8% year over year.



Shares of Baxter have demonstrated returns of -0.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BAX is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

