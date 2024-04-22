Countdown to Atlassian (TEAM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Atlassian (TEAM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13%. Revenues are expected to be $1.1 billion, up 19.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Atlassian metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other' will reach $62.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Subscription' to come in at $1.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +31.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Maintenance' at $33.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of -64.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Cloud' stands at $694.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +29.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Marketplace and services' will reach $66.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Server' should arrive at $30.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of -67.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Data Center' will likely reach $296.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Customers' should come in at 306,753. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 259,775 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Atlassian here>>>



Over the past month, Atlassian shares have recorded returns of -0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TEAM will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

