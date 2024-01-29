Countdown to Atlassian (TEAM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Atlassian (TEAM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 37.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.02 billion, up 16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 29.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Atlassian metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription' should come in at $889.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other' of $55.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Maintenance' will reach $58.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -45.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Marketplace and services' should arrive at $58.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Server' reaching $53.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -49.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Cloud' will reach $648.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Data Center' to reach $259.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Customers' will reach 269,865. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 253,177.



Shares of Atlassian have experienced a change of +4.2% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TEAM is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

