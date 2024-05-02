Countdown to Aramark (ARMK) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Aramark (ARMK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, reflecting a decline of 7.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.25 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Aramark metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Food and Support Services- International' at $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Food and Support Services- United States' stands at $3.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- United States' will reach $142.49 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $155.93 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- International' will reach $45.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.89 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Income- North America' to come in at $161.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $139.89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Income- International' reaching $48.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $38.95 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Aramark here>>>



Shares of Aramark have demonstrated returns of -3.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ARMK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aramark (ARMK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.