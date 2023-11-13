Countdown to Applied Materials (AMAT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Materials (AMAT) to post quarterly earnings of $1.98 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. Revenues are expected to be $6.52 billion, down 3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Applied Materials metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Applied Global Services' should come in at $1.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Corporate and Other' should arrive at $50.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Semiconductor Systems' to come in at $4.75 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Display and Adjacent Markets' at $289.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Applied Materials shares have recorded returns of +6.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMAT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

