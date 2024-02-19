Countdown to Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, indicating a decline of 6.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $304.17 million, representing an increase of 1.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Apple Hospitality REIT metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Room' of $277.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Food and beverage' to come in at $13.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should arrive at $13.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Depreciation and amortization' will likely reach $46.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $45.92 million.



Apple Hospitality REIT shares have witnessed a change of -3.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APLE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

