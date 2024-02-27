Countdown to Amneal (AMRX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 69.6%. Revenues are expected to be $630.67 million, up 3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Amneal metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Generics Segment' to come in at $397.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- AvKARE Segment' at $125.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Specialty Segment' will reach $107.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Amneal here>>>



Shares of Amneal have experienced a change of +1% in the past month compared to the +3.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AMRX is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX)

