Countdown to Alaska Air (ALK) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Alaska Air Group (ALK) will announce quarterly loss of $1.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 75.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.18 billion, declining 0.8% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 3.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Alaska Air metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Passenger' will reach $1.96 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Mileage Plan other' at $158.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Cargo and other' will reach $56.53 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Passenger Load Factor' stands at 80.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 79.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Available seat miles (ASM)' will likely reach 15,313.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15,705 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue passenger miles (RPM)' should arrive at 12,397.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12,554 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating expenses per ASM' will reach 15.31 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.17 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total revenue per ASM (RASM)' of 14.24 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.98 cents.

Analysts forecast 'Economic fuel cost per gallon' to reach $3.10. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.41 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating expenses per ASM, excluding fuel and special items' reaching 11.43 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.53 cents.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Consolidated - ASMs per fuel gallon' should come in at 81.04 Gal. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 83.1 Gal.

Analysts expect 'Fuel gallons' to come in at 189.29 Mgal. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 189 Mgal in the same quarter last year.



