Countdown to AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $50.06 million, increasing 9.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AirSculpt Technologies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number Number of facilities (end of the period)' should come in at 27. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 49 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue per case' will reach $12,774.86. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12,586 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Cases' reaching 3,840. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,640.



Over the past month, AirSculpt Technologies shares have recorded returns of +2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AIRS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

