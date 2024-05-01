Countdown to Agco (AGCO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Agco (AGCO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share, indicating a decline of 34.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3 billion, representing a decrease of 10.1% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Agco metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Asia/Pacific/Africa' of $197.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Europe/Middle East' reaching $1.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- South America' will likely reach $349.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -30.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- North America' should come in at $819.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Income from operations- North America' to come in at $72.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $102.10 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Income from operations- Asia/Pacific/Africa' will reach $19.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.10 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Income from operations- Europe/Middle East' will reach $224.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $239.40 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Income from operations- South America' stands at $30.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $99.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



