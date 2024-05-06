Countdown to ACV Auctions (ACVA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, indicating an increase of 133.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $144.14 million, representing an increase of 20.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ACV Auctions metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Customer assurance' to reach $17.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Marketplace and service' reaching $127.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Marketplace Units' to come in at 174,807. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 151,563.



View all Key Company Metrics for ACV Auctions here>>>



Shares of ACV Auctions have demonstrated returns of -3.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ACVA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.