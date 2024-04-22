Countdown to A.O. Smith (AOS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that A.O. Smith (AOS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $994.81 million, exhibiting an increase of 2.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some A.O. Smith metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- North America' reaching $773.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' at $227.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Operating Earnings (GAAP)- North America' should come in at $188.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $188.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Operating Earnings (NON-GAAP)- Rest of World' will reach $18.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.80 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Operating Earnings (NON-GAAP)- North America' stands at $195.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $188.60 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Operating Earnings (GAAP)- Rest of World' will reach $19.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.30 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for A.O. Smith here>>>



Shares of A.O. Smith have demonstrated returns of -3.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AOS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

