Countdown to TJX (TJX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that TJX (TJX) will report quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $13.97 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some TJX metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Marmaxx' reaching $8.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- TJX International' will likely reach $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- TJX Canada' to reach $1.36 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- HomeGoods' will reach $2.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total' of 3.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods' at 1.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx' will reach 3.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada - YoY change' will reach 1.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'New Stores' should arrive at 68. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 50 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total' should come in at 5,069. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,934 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - U.S. - T.J. Maxx' to come in at 1,339. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,317.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - U.S. - Marshalls' stands at 1,215. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,196 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of TJX have demonstrated returns of +2.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TJX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

