Countdown to Thor Industries (THO) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Thor Industries (THO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, indicating an increase of 400% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.98 billion, representing a decline of 1.9% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Thor Industries metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized' to reach $460.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Towable' should arrive at $774.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- Total' reaching $1.81 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- European' stands at $609.91 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- Total North America' will likely reach $1.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Unit Shipments - Recreational vehicles - European' at 9,124 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9,442 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Unit Shipments - Recreational vehicles - North American Towable' should come in at 24,222 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 28,013 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Unit Shipments - Total' will reach 37,205 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 40,981 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Unit Shipments - Recreational vehicles - Total North America' will reach 28,080 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31,539 .

Analysts expect 'Unit Shipments - Recreational vehicles - North American Motorized' to come in at 3,858 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,526 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized' of $45.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $34.74 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit- Other' will reach $37.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.88 million.

