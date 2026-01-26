Countdown to Thermo Fisher (TMO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $6.43 per share, indicating an increase of 5.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $11.94 billion, representing an increase of 4.8% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Thermo Fisher metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services' of $6.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Specialty Diagnostics' should arrive at $1.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Life Sciences Solutions' to come in at $2.89 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Analytical Instruments' should come in at $2.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- North America' stands at $6.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- Asia-Pacific' to reach $2.16 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- Other regions' at $411.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- Europe' reaching $3.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue Growth - Organic' will likely reach 2.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.0%.

Shares of Thermo Fisher have demonstrated returns of +7.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.