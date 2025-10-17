Countdown to Thermo Fisher (TMO) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.50 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.9 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Thermo Fisher metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services' to reach $5.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Specialty Diagnostics' stands at $1.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Life Sciences Solutions' will likely reach $2.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Analytical Instruments' to come in at $1.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- North America' will reach $5.74 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- Asia-Pacific' at $1.99 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- Other regions' will reach $379.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- Europe' reaching $2.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

Over the past month, Thermo Fisher shares have recorded returns of +11.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TMO will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

