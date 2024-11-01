Countdown to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.08 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Teva Pharmaceutical Industries metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- COPAXONE- Total' at $111.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -33.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other- Total' stands at $215.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -35.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets' should arrive at $615.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- United States' will reach $2.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- United States- COPAXONE' will reach $49.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of -51.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- United States- BENDEKA / TREANDA' to reach $38.21 million. The estimate points to a change of -33% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- United States- AUSTEDO' to come in at $436.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +28.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- United States- Anda' will likely reach $351.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- COPAXONE' of $47.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- Respiratory products' reaching $57.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Generic products' should come in at $497.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +30.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets- COPAXONE' will reach $12.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.7% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries here>>>



Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries have experienced a change of +6.1% in the past month compared to the -1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TEVA is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.