Countdown to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.29 billion, increasing 3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Teva Pharmaceutical Industries metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- COPAXONE- Total' at $101.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -31.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- API sales to third parties' to come in at $156.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other- Total' will reach $259.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +144.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' of $1.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets' reaching $602.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- United States' will likely reach $2.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- United States- Anda' will reach $358.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- COPAXONE' will reach $40.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- Respiratory products' to reach $55.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Generic products' should arrive at $478.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets- COPAXONE' should come in at $10.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- United States- AJOVY' stands at $50.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +21% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries have demonstrated returns of -1.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TEVA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.