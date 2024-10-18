Countdown to Tesla (TSLA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Tesla (TSLA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, reflecting a decline of 12.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $25.57 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tesla metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Automotive sales' of $20.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Energy generation and storage' reaching $2.40 billion. The estimate points to a change of +53.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Services and other' will reach $2.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits' to come in at $519.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Automotive leasing' should arrive at $378.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Automotive Revenue' at $19.81 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total vehicle deliveries' will reach 465,802. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 435,059 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Model 3/Y deliveries' stands at 443,510. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 419,074 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Other models deliveries' to reach 23,457. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15,985 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross profit- Total Automotive' will reach $3.55 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross profit- Services and other' will likely reach $154.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $129 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross profit- Energy generation and storage segment' should come in at $650.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $381 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Tesla here>>>



Shares of Tesla have experienced a change of -9.4% in the past month compared to the +3.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TSLA is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.