Countdown to Teladoc (TDOC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Teladoc (TDOC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.35 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $649.56 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Teladoc metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp' will reach $273.85 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues by Segment- Teladoc Health Integrated Care' will reach $374.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Therapy Services' will likely reach $269.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Other Wellness Services' of $5.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Type- Access fees' to come in at $564.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Type- Other' at $84.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'U.S. Integrated Care Members' should arrive at 92.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 85.9 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Visits' reaching 5,171,145. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,700,000.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp' stands at $25.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $34.19 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Teladoc Health Integrated Care' will reach $50.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $37.97 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Teladoc have demonstrated returns of -4.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TDOC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

