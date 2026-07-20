Countdown to TE Connectivity (TEL) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect TE Connectivity (TEL) to post quarterly earnings of $2.85 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 25.6%. Revenues are expected to be $4.95 billion, up 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific TE Connectivity metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions' should come in at $2.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +18.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Transportation Solutions' will likely reach $2.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Transportation Solutions' will reach $540.11 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $469.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Income- Industrial Solutions' to reach $553.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $432.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of TE Connectivity have experienced a change of -6.6% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TEL is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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