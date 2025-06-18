Countdown to TD SYNNEX (SNX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TD SYNNEX (SNX) to post quarterly earnings of $2.69 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. Revenues are expected to be $14.32 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific TD SYNNEX metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Americas' reaching $8.74 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Europe' should come in at $4.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Asia-Pacific and Japan' of $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.



Shares of TD SYNNEX have demonstrated returns of +1.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

